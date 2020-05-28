5G reaches new heights

Home » Nation

WITH the help of 5G technology, just an hour after the Chinese surveying team reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma, China Central Television released a short live video via its social media, featuring team members setting up equipment to remeasure the height of the world’s highest peak. More than 100,000 netizens witnessed the moment together.

Here are some figures behind the construction of the 5G base stations on Mount Qomolangma.

5G base stations: 5

4G base stations: 3

Altitude for the base stations: 5,300/5,800/6,500 (meters)

Speed: 1.6 Ghz