Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

May 28, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

5G reaches new heights

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:05 UTC+8 May 28, 2020 | Print Edition

WITH the help of 5G technology, just an hour after the Chinese surveying team reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma, China Central Television released a short live video via its social media, featuring team members setting up equipment to remeasure the height of the world’s highest peak. More than 100,000 netizens witnessed the moment together.

Here are some figures behind the construction of the 5G base stations on Mount Qomolangma.

5G base stations: 5
4G base stations: 3
Altitude for the base stations: 5,300/5,800/6,500 (meters)
Speed: 1.6 Ghz

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿