5G targets reached

The story appears on
Page A3
October 15, 2020
Free for subscribers
CHINA will continue building its 5G network, even after reaching its annual construction target well ahead of schedule. The next-generation mobile communication standard is expected to boost innovation and stimulate the digital economy.
China has built 600,000 5G base stations nationwide, enough to realize its construction target for 2020. The country is expected to reach the 5G “import phase” within the next three years. This means 5G will “import” innovation, economic opportunities and jobs into China, said Wen Ku, a senior official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
