6 arrested for seditious publications in HK

Hong Kong national security police raided the office of online media outlet Stand News yesterday and arrested six people for “seditious publications” offenses.

The media outlet announced later that it will shut down.

Police said in a statement they had a warrant authorizing them “to search and seize relevant journalistic materials.”

“Over 200 uniformed and plainclothes police officers have been deployed,” the police said.

Police also said they had arrested three men and three women, aged 34 to 73, for “conspiracy to publish seditious publications.”

They did not identify them but media said the six included senior members of staff.

According to local media, the arrested were the former and acting editor-in-chief of Stand News, Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, respectively, as well as former board members Denise Ho, Margaret Ng, Christine Fang and Chow Tat-chi.

Ronson Chan, Stand News deputy assignment editor and the head of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, was not among those arrested but said police confiscated his computer, mobile telephone, tablet device, press pass and bank records during an early morning search of his home.

The government’s Security Bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Authorities have said all prosecutions are based on evidence and had nothing to do with the profession of the people arrested.

Officers loaded three dozen boxes of documents and other seized material onto a truck before leaving around mid-day.

Authorities say the security law has restored order after often-violent pro-democracy unrest in 2019. In June, police raided the Apple Daily, arresting executives for alleged “collusion with a foreign country.” The newspaper shut down after police froze its assets.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed an additional “seditious publications” charge against Jimmy Lai and six other former Apple Daily staff.