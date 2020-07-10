6 hurt in fireworks factory blasts

Home » Nation

Powerful explosions rocked a fireworks factory in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Wednesday night, leaving at least six people injured, authorities said.

A billowing yellow cloud rose over the factory in Guanghan City after the first blast and then thick, black smoke poured from the plant, according to images broadcast by state channel CCTV.

This was followed by a second explosion.

Six people were injured, including two with serious wounds, the Guanghan City government said in a statement on social media.

The fire was spotted by two guards of the factory at around 9:10pm on Wednesday. They called the police and there was a violent explosion during the evacuation at about 10:25pm, causing injuries to the people.

The fire was brought under control by 3am yesterday and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the government said.

Zhang Junyi, Party chief of Guanghan City, said that the fire broke out in the Nanfeng production area of Jinyan fireworks factory, which was shut down during the period.

Crews from 10 fire stations raced to the factory but for security reasons were kept 500 meters from it, CCTV said.

The first batch of firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:34pm on Wednesday. Due to continuous explosions, emergency services were ordered to retreat to a safe distance, 500 meters from the factory.

It is understood the firecracker factory is a single-layer brick-concrete structure, covering an area of about 270 square meters, mainly storing fireworks.