The story appears on
Page A10
September 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
637 caught for breaking fishing ban
A total of 637 people caught breaking the summer fishing ban have been placed under compulsory criminal law enforcement measures and are facing criminal prosecution, the Chinese coast guard said on Tuesday.
The suspects were caught in recent joint operation launched by the China Coast Guard and the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
During the operation, the coast guard busted 1,493 fishing boats violating the moratorium and confiscated their catches weighing 4,290 tons.
The coast guard also worked with local fishery authorities to carry out special operations against violations by foreign fishing boats and safeguard China’s fishery interests and maritime rights.
The summer fishing ban, starting on May 1 each year, is part of its efforts to protect marine fishery resources
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.