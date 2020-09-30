637 caught for breaking fishing ban

Home » Nation

A total of 637 people caught breaking the summer fishing ban have been placed under compulsory criminal law enforcement measures and are facing criminal prosecution, the Chinese coast guard said on Tuesday.

The suspects were caught in recent joint operation launched by the China Coast Guard and the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

During the operation, the coast guard busted 1,493 fishing boats violating the moratorium and confiscated their catches weighing 4,290 tons.

The coast guard also worked with local fishery authorities to carry out special operations against violations by foreign fishing boats and safeguard China’s fishery interests and maritime rights.

The summer fishing ban, starting on May 1 each year, is part of its efforts to protect marine fishery resources