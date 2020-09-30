Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

September 30, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

637 caught for breaking fishing ban

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 September 30, 2020 | Print Edition

A total of 637 people caught breaking the summer fishing ban have been placed under compulsory criminal law enforcement measures and are facing criminal prosecution, the Chinese coast guard said on Tuesday.

The suspects were caught in recent joint operation launched by the China Coast Guard and the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

During the operation, the coast guard busted 1,493 fishing boats violating the moratorium and confiscated their catches weighing 4,290 tons.

The coast guard also worked with local fishery authorities to carry out special operations against violations by foreign fishing boats and safeguard China’s fishery interests and maritime rights.

The summer fishing ban, starting on May 1 each year, is part of its efforts to protect marine fishery resources

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿