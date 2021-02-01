7 Chinese vaccines enter phase-3 clinical trials

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of seven Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines have entered phase-three clinical trials, according to an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology.

China now has 16 self-developed COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials, said Wu Yuanbin, director-general of science and technology for social development with the ministry, at a recent conference on hematology.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by yesterday.

The two vaccines currently in use in China, the China National Biotec Group COVID-19 vaccine and the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, are both inactivated vaccines that are relatively safe, renowned respiratory-disease expert Zhong Nanshan said.

“The rate of the vaccines’ mild adverse reactions, which include fever, soar arms and other symptoms, is six per 100,000 people,” Zhong said at the launch ceremony of an event held in south China’s Guangdong Province to promote the use of technology in COVID-19 prevention and control.

The rate of severe adverse vaccine reactions is one in a million, only one third of that of flu vaccines, he said.

Xu Wenbo, head of the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention under the China CDC, said the incidence of severe abnormal reactions caused by the COVID-19 vaccines is no higher than that of the influenza vaccines.