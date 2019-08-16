The story appears on
Page A2
August 16, 2019
748 arrested
THE Hong Kong police said yesterday they had arrested 748 people during a series of violent protests since June 9.
Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of police public relations branch, told a press briefing that among the arrested, 115 people have been charged with various offensives.
According to Kong, 17 people were detained on Wednesday night when protesters besieged and attacked police stations in Sham Shui Po and Tin Shui Wai.
The people, 15 male and two female aged between 15 and 61, were arrested for unlawful assembly, illegal discharge of firecrackers and fireworks, desecrating national flags, possession of offensive weapons, criminal damage and attempted arson.
