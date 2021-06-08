Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

June 8, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

8 miners die in blast

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 8, 2021 | Print Edition

Eight miners were confirmed dead in a coal and gas explosion in central China’s Henan Province, local authorities said yesterday.

Despite all-out rescue efforts, the miners died from suffocation as they were buried under coal in the coal mine in Hebi City, the city government said.

The accident occurred about 5:50pm Friday in the colliery operated by Hebi Coal and Electric Co. Ltd. Of the 355 people working underground, 347 were brought safely to the surface. Investigations are continuing.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿