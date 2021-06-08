8 miners die in blast

Home » Nation

Eight miners were confirmed dead in a coal and gas explosion in central China’s Henan Province, local authorities said yesterday.

Despite all-out rescue efforts, the miners died from suffocation as they were buried under coal in the coal mine in Hebi City, the city government said.

The accident occurred about 5:50pm Friday in the colliery operated by Hebi Coal and Electric Co. Ltd. Of the 355 people working underground, 347 were brought safely to the surface. Investigations are continuing.