800km of key river now frozen

Almost 800 kilometers of the Yellow River has frozen as cold waves sweep over northern parts of China.

By 11am yesterday, a total of 787.1km of the river had frozen over, according to the Yellow River Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.

Frozen sections in the Ningxia Hui and Inner Mongolia autonomous regions have reached 720km, said the commission.

The lower reaches of the river in Shandong Province have frozen for the first time this winter, with 4.6km now covered, according to the commission.

Chen Yintai, an expert with the commission, said that the river faces increasing danger from ice jam flooding as the cold air has thickened ice floes, and the frozen section of the river has expanded faster.

The commission will closely monitor weather conditions and ice jams in the river to ensure safety during the frozen period, the commission said.

The 5,464-km-long Yellow River is the second-longest river in China after the Yangtze and its section in Inner Mongolia accounts for one-sixth of the river’s total length. It rises in northwestern Qinghai Province and runs through nine provinces and autonomous regions in western, central, northern and eastern China.