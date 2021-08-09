81 new cases reported

Home » Nation

THE Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 81 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report yesterday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 38 were reported in Jiangsu, 24 in Henan, seven in Yunnan, six each in Hubei and Hunan, according to the commission.

There were 15 new imported cases also reported, of which six were in Shanghai, four in Yunnan, three in Guangdong and two in Sichuan.

To deal with the infections, some cities have initiated multiple rounds of mass testing to identify carriers. Inter-city travel restrictions have been imposed, and public places of gathering including entertainment venues have been either shut or restricted.

Some local governments have been blamed for lowering their guard, leading to the spread of the Delta variant.

Nanjing in east China’s Jiangsu Province on Saturday announced penalties from demerit to dismissal to six officials after a COVID-19 resurgence at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport sent the virus spreading to other parts of China.

Fang Zhongyou was removed from his post as director of the city’s health commission, over poor management and supervision of epidemic control and prevention, said Nanjing’s Communist Party of China commission for discipline inspection and the city’s supervisory commission.

Hu Wanjin, vice mayor of Nanjing, received a demerit for the same reason. Yan Yingjun, former head of the Jiangning District, was demoted.

Investigations have been launched into three senior airport management officials, including Wang Chao, deputy general manager of Eastern Airports, a state-owned company that oversees seven airports in Jiangsu, over suspected dereliction of duty and poor management in epidemic control and prevention.

Kaifeng City in Henan Province yesterday classified further seven areas as high-risk for COVID-19 after reporting four locally cases on Friday.