Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

January 15, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

9 dead in Xining road collapse

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 January 15, 2020 | Print Edition

THE death toll has climbed to nine last night after a bus fell into a hole caused by a road cave-in in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, according to local government.

Ten people are still missing. Local authorities said the identification process for the deceased is underway.

The cave-in happened at 5:36 pm on Monday, when a road section collapsed on the heavily-trafficked Nandajie Street in the city of Xining, the provincial capital. A public bus fell into the hole and an explosion ensued, local authorities said.

The hole stretched nearly 10 meters in diameter. Nearly 1,000 rescuers, 30 vehicles and two excavators have been dispatched to the site.

It’s not clear how many people were inside the bus when the cave-in occurred. The cause of the incident remains unclear.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿