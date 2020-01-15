The story appears on
Page A3
January 15, 2020
9 dead in Xining road collapse
THE death toll has climbed to nine last night after a bus fell into a hole caused by a road cave-in in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, according to local government.
Ten people are still missing. Local authorities said the identification process for the deceased is underway.
The cave-in happened at 5:36 pm on Monday, when a road section collapsed on the heavily-trafficked Nandajie Street in the city of Xining, the provincial capital. A public bus fell into the hole and an explosion ensued, local authorities said.
The hole stretched nearly 10 meters in diameter. Nearly 1,000 rescuers, 30 vehicles and two excavators have been dispatched to the site.
It’s not clear how many people were inside the bus when the cave-in occurred. The cause of the incident remains unclear.
