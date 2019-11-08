9 drug dealers sentenced

Home » Nation

Nine drug dealers were sentenced yesterday for producing and trafficking fentanyl, an opioid pain medication, in north China’s Hebei Province.

Two principal criminals, Liu Yong and Jiang Juhua, were sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve and life imprisonment, respectively, for the crime of selling and producing drugs, according to the Intermediate People’s Court of Xingtai, a city in Hebei.

The court said they had manufactured and sold around 11.86 kilograms of fentanyl and 19.1kg of other drugs.

Meanwhile, another seven defendants, convicted of illegally selling drugs, were handed jail terms ranging from six months to life imprisonment.

The drugs, drug-making raw materials and tools involved in the case will be confiscated, and all of the illegal gains will be confiscated, the court said.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid, 50 times more potent than heroin.