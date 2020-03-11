The story appears on
Page A6
March 11, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
A day in court now on the web
Courts across China have been conducting business online since the coronavirus outbreak, with almost 60 percent of cases held via video, according to the country’s top court.
“To reduce people gathering in courtrooms during this unprecedented period of time, we’ve had no choice but to take things online to prevent the spread of the virus,” said an official with the Supreme People’s Court.
The SPC published 10 typical cases involving crimes that harm prevention and control efforts during the epidemic yesterday.
The cases involve several types of crimes, including obstructing the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases; obstructing epidemic prevention personnel from performing their duties; killing personnel; fabricating or intentionally spreading false epidemic information; and illegally hunting and killing wild animals.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.