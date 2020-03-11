A day in court now on the web

Home » Nation

Courts across China have been conducting business online since the coronavirus outbreak, with almost 60 percent of cases held via video, according to the country’s top court.

“To reduce people gathering in courtrooms during this unprecedented period of time, we’ve had no choice but to take things online to prevent the spread of the virus,” said an official with the Supreme People’s Court.

The SPC published 10 typical cases involving crimes that harm prevention and control efforts during the epidemic yesterday.

The cases involve several types of crimes, including obstructing the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases; obstructing epidemic prevention personnel from performing their duties; killing personnel; fabricating or intentionally spreading false epidemic information; and illegally hunting and killing wild animals.