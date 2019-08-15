The story appears on
Page A6
August 15, 2019
A drought-defeating protein
A PROTEIN in some plants can promote autophagic degradation under drought stress to help improve drought tolerance of the plants, Chinese scientists have found.
Dehydrin is a multi-family of proteins present in plants and it is produced in response to cold and drought stress.
According to Professor Wang Tao from the China Agricultural University, dehydrin plays a key role in autophagic degradation. Under drought stress, dehydrin facilitates the autophagic degradation of aquaporins and reduced root hydraulic conductivity, thus reducing water loss and improving drought tolerance.
Aquaporins are also called water channels.
These are integral proteins from a larger family of major intrinsic proteins, mainly facilitating the transport of water between cells.
In face of drought, the plants cannot move but can reduce proteins they no longer need through autophagic ways, just like “eating themselves,” Wang said.
The findings revealed a novel function of dehydrin in promoting the autophagic degradation of proteins, which extended the knowledge of the function of dehydrin, Wang said. The research was published in the journal Autophagy.
