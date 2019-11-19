A festival of fantastic fiction

Home » Nation

More than 360 writers, experts and representatives in the science fiction industry will gather at the 5th China (Chengdu) International Science Fiction Conference between November 22 and 24.

The guests are from 14 countries and regions, and over 40 events will be staged.

“The number of activities of this year’s conference will reach a new high,” said Jing Ge, the conference’s co-organizer from the Sichuan Association For Science and Technology. “It is also more international and has a stronger lineup.”

Themed “Multiple Fantasy, Colorful Future,” this year’s event will present the Galaxy Award, China’s oldest sci-fi accolade.

(Xinhua)