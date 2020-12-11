A guide for prosecutors

Home » Nation

China’s top procuratorate has asked the country’s prosecutors to carefully deal with cases involving possible lenient penalties on criminal suspects who admit their guilt and accept punishment to make sure it has a good social effect.

A circular issued by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate published yesterday has 28 requirements.

The SPP has asked procuratorates at all levels to apply the procedure in accordance with law and make sure it is used in every eligible case.

However, it also emphasized that the procuratorial agencies should not only pay heed to the number of cases to which the procedure has been applied, but ensure the quality of work so that the use of the procedure leads to a better effect on society.

It noted that suspects and defendants pleading guilty in criminal lawsuits will be given a chance to receive a lenient penalty, but it is not obligatory that all are granted leniency.

Relevant procedure must be undertaken with particular prudence in cases of crimes that seriously endanger national or public security and also in cases involving severe violence.

Illegal means must not be used to force or con suspects into cooperating and the rights and interests of victims must be protected.