October 16, 2020
A major win for Tibet in poverty war
China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has achieved a “major victory” in alleviating poverty, said Wu Yingjie, Communist Party of China chief of the region yesterday.
By the end of 2019, Tibet had lifted 628,000 people out of poverty and removed 74 county-level areas from the poverty list, Wu said at a press briefing held in the regional capital of Lhasa.
Since the beginning of this year, Tibet has shifted its focus from tackling absolute poverty to consolidating poverty alleviation achievements, said Wu.
Tibet’s major victory in poverty alleviation attests to the advantages of the socialist system on the high plateau, added Wu.
Known as the “roof of the world,” Tibet is famous for its picturesque plateau landscapes and rich ethnic cultures. It is one of the main battlegrounds in China’s nationwide campaign against poverty.
