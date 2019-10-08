A roof over our heads

Home » Nation

A four-part documentary featuring China’s achievements on housing supply and support will be aired on a prime-time slot starting today. The series, jointly produced by China Media Group and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, can be watched on China Central Television 1 starting from 8pm. It demonstrates the country’s improvement in housing supply over the past 70 years through stories of individuals and families who benefited from government-subsidized housing projects.