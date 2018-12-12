A shoulder for Beijing’s moms-to-be

Home » Nation

Beijing has introduced mental health assessments for pregnant women to provide them with better mental health care, the Beijing Daily reported yesterday.

Maternal depression threatens the physical and mental health of both the mother and the fetus. Under a plan released by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, the city will conduct regular mental health screenings so that pregnant women with mental health issues can receive timely treatment.

Pregnant women in Beijing are advised to answer mental health screening questions during their pregnancy and 42 days after delivery. If the screening shows signs of problems, they will be referred for psychological counseling or further treatment.

Maternal and child health care institutions should provide counseling services.

Beijing will also improve its service for maternal mental health care by setting up teams of obstetricians, psychiatrists and maternal and child health care physicians.