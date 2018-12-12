The story appears on
Page A6
December 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
A shoulder for Beijing’s moms-to-be
Beijing has introduced mental health assessments for pregnant women to provide them with better mental health care, the Beijing Daily reported yesterday.
Maternal depression threatens the physical and mental health of both the mother and the fetus. Under a plan released by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, the city will conduct regular mental health screenings so that pregnant women with mental health issues can receive timely treatment.
Pregnant women in Beijing are advised to answer mental health screening questions during their pregnancy and 42 days after delivery. If the screening shows signs of problems, they will be referred for psychological counseling or further treatment.
Maternal and child health care institutions should provide counseling services.
Beijing will also improve its service for maternal mental health care by setting up teams of obstetricians, psychiatrists and maternal and child health care physicians.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.