A super way to design automobiles

A SIMULATION platform for the research and development of vehicles has been launched at the National Supercomputer Center in north China’s Tianjin.

Supported by China’s first petaflop supercomputer, the Tianhe-1, the platform can help researchers and engineers develop key components of vehicles, said Meng Xiangfei, head of the center’s applied research and development department.

A computer simulation can complete around 80 percent of the work in design and research of automobiles, he said.

Meng said the center has established cooperative relations with automakers and institutions such as the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, Foton Motor Group and Tianjin FAW.

Meng said Tianjin FAW was the first to try the platform, which has optimized the company’s research and development process for two types of its self-designed cars.