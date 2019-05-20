AI, big data are popular work hopes

Home » Nation

A RECENT survey has shown people have a keen interest in jobs in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence.

The survey, conducted by the China Youth Daily, found that 78 percent of the more than 2,000 respondents said they would like jobs in AI, big data and the Internet of Things.

Nearly 74 percent of respondents said they were optimistic about the prospect of such jobs.

The survey comes after authorities added 13 new job categories to the government’s job catalog, mainly in emerging sectors like AI, big data and IoT.

Lin Xinqi, a professor at Renmin University of China, said the move was in line with economic and social development needs and would be very conducive to establishing employment norms in the new sectors.

“IoT is a sector set to experience rapid growth,” said Fan Zhe, a college student majoring in IoT. “I feel there will be lots of job opportunities, and I will have an additional advantage because of my major.”