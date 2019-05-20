The story appears on
Page A6
May 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
AI, big data are popular work hopes
A RECENT survey has shown people have a keen interest in jobs in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence.
The survey, conducted by the China Youth Daily, found that 78 percent of the more than 2,000 respondents said they would like jobs in AI, big data and the Internet of Things.
Nearly 74 percent of respondents said they were optimistic about the prospect of such jobs.
The survey comes after authorities added 13 new job categories to the government’s job catalog, mainly in emerging sectors like AI, big data and IoT.
Lin Xinqi, a professor at Renmin University of China, said the move was in line with economic and social development needs and would be very conducive to establishing employment norms in the new sectors.
“IoT is a sector set to experience rapid growth,” said Fan Zhe, a college student majoring in IoT. “I feel there will be lots of job opportunities, and I will have an additional advantage because of my major.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.