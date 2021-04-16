AI to help hearing impaired

Home » Nation

A working platform using artificial intelligence has been launched in China, offering voice-to-text services so that hearing-impaired people can read speeches given during video conferences, livestreaming events and online courses.

The platform provides real-time subtitles for these online activities via the communication app DingTalk.

The platform, now available in more than 80 Chinese cities, was launched by the China Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The technology can help people with hearing impairments better acquire knowledge and improve their social lives, said Yang Yang, president of the association.