July 6, 2021
AVIC chopper launch
China’s major aircraft manufacturer, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, yesterday launched the assembly of the AC332, a multi-purpose, civilian helicopter, in north China’s Tianjin City.
The AC332 is 4-ton dual-engine helicopter. Equipped with a high-performance rotor, two high-power engines and highly integrated avionics system, the helicopter was unveiled in December 2020.
AVIC says the helicopter can achieve a flight altitude of 6,000 meters, travel up to 600 kilometers and carry up to 600 kilograms up to an altitude of 4,500 meters.
The helicopter, with a capacity of 10 passengers, can be used for emergency rescue, law enforcement, and high-altitude and offshore operations.
