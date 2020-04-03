Abusive foreigners causing trouble

Home » Nation

a NIGERIAN who tested positive for the novel coronavirus allegedly attacked a nurse as he tried to force his way out of a hospital in Guangzhou has been put under police guard.

The 47-year-old, Okonkwonwoye Chika Patrick, will be handled by police according to China’s immigration regulations and criminal law after his treatment is over and he is cleared of the virus, police in Guangzhou in southern China’s Guangdong Province said yesterday.

Police received a report at 7:28am on Wednesday that the patient violently refused to take a blood test.

He allegedly pushed a nurse to the ground, beat her and bit her face after she tried to stop him from walking out of the isolation ward where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Guangzhou No. 8 Hospital.

The nurse, surnamed Wang, suffered minor injuries to her face, neck and waist, police said.

The Nigerian entered Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on March 20 and tested positive for the virus.

Police have tightened security at the hospital.

Separately, three foreigners yesterday apologized for their improper behavior after video of them cutting in a coronavirus testing line and shouting abuse in Qingdao, Shandong Province, sparked fury among Chinese netizens.

The incident happened at a testing site in Qingdao’s Laoshan District on April 1 and as the footage circulated online showed, one of the foreigners even shouted “Chinese get out!” when locals tried to stop them queue-jumping.

Public security officials in Laoshan quickly launched an investigation after the video sparked fury online.

They criticized and educated the three foreigners involved yesterday, warning them to strictly abide by Chinese law and follow regulations on the prevention and control of the epidemic.

The foreigners apologized to the public for their improper words and behavior and also wrote an apology letter.

The local health authority had apologized on Weibo on Wednesday over the incident, and said it would strengthen its management and take measures to keep lines in order.

The local information office also responded to the incident on Weibo yesterday, saying the relevant department was investigating the case.

It said all Chinese and foreigners would be treated and dealt with equally.