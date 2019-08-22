The story appears on
Access to markets in FTZs to be eased
CHINA’S State Council decided yesterday to further ease market access by promoting separation of permits from business licenses in pilot free trade zones.
From December 1, the country will carry out trial programs of separating operation permits from business licenses in all pilot FTZs, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang yesterday.
The move, in a bid to level the playing field for all market entities, is conducive to improvements of the business environment, said the statement.
“The reform ... is an important step in transforming government functions and improving the business environment.” Li said.
The separation is also one of the forceful measures to stabilize employment, according to the meeting.
China will further cut the red tape concerning 523 items related to business operation permits set by the central government, the meeting decided.
Thirteen items of approval concerning foreign trade will be canceled.
More items of approval will be simplified, require shorter time for approval or have a longer period of validity.
The government will strengthen its supervision and improve its service to enterprises, while mature practices of the reform will be promoted nationwide in a timely manner, according to the statement.
