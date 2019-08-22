Access to markets in FTZs to be eased

Home » Nation

CHINA’S State Council decid­ed yesterday to further ease market access by promoting separation of permits from business licenses in pilot free trade zones.

From December 1, the country will carry out trial programs of separating operation permits from business licenses in all pilot FTZs, according to a state­ment released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keq­iang yesterday.

The move, in a bid to level the playing field for all mar­ket entities, is conducive to improvements of the busi­ness environment, said the statement.

“The reform ... is an im­portant step in transforming government functions and improving the business en­vironment.” Li said.

The separation is also one of the forceful measures to stabilize employment, ac­cording to the meeting.

China will further cut the red tape concerning 523 items related to business operation permits set by the central government, the meeting decided.

Thirteen items of approval concerning foreign trade will be canceled.

More items of approval will be simplified, require short­er time for approval or have a longer period of validity.

The government will strengthen its supervision and improve its service to enterprises, while mature practices of the reform will be promoted nationwide in a timely manner, according to the statement.