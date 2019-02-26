Achievements in Xinjiang showcased to diplomats

Home » Nation

SENIOR diplomats from permanent missions of eight countries to the United Nations Office at Geneva visited the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from February 16 to 19 at the invitation of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The diplomats from Pakistan, Venezuela, Cuba, Egypt, Cambodia, Russia, Senegal and Belarus spoke with trainees at vocational education and training centers, teaching clerics and members of the public.

They agreed that the Chinese government has made great achievements in preventing terrorism in accordance with the law, safeguarded the religious freedom of its citizens, and conserved ethnic traditions and culture.

Since the 1990s, the “three forces” of terrorism, separatism and extremism both at home and abroad have plotted and organized thousands of violent activities and gravely damaged the stability, solidarity and progress of Xinjiang.

At the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center, the diplomats watched an exhibition on major terrorist cases in the region.

Nikita Zhukov, deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN Office at Geneva, said he could not bear to look at the video clips and pictures.

“Terrorism should not have been present in modern society like this,” he said. “It is an absolute demon and must be destroyed.”

Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, permanent representative of Cuba to the UN Office at Geneva, said the exhibition showed that anyone could become a victim of terrorism.

Terrorism, in whatever form, shall not be forgiven, added Sam Ol Ney, permanent representative of Cambodia to the UN Office at Geneva.

In recent years, Xinjiang has focused on the prevention of terrorism by striking at the root and source of problems. It aims to forestall terrorist attacks by providing a platform for people who have been influenced by extremist thoughts and committed minor crimes to transform their thinking, learn the Mandarin language, boost legal awareness and master vocational skills.

So far, no violent terrorist activities have been reported in the last 25 months in Xinjiang, authorities said.

At the vocational education and training centers in Kashgar and Moyu counties of Hotan Prefecture, the diplomats inquired in great detail about the life and education of the trainees.

Trainees study the Mandarin language, knowledge of law, and take practical courses on auto repair, hairdressing, baby care and health, planting and farming.

It is foolish to make accusations against these centers where students are learning the necessary skills to improve lives, said Vadim Pisarevich, deputy permanent representative of Belarus to the UN Office at Geneva.

The delegates visited the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, the old city of Kashgar and local families.

Serigne Dieye, minister counselor of the permanent mission of Senegal to the UN Office at Geneva, said that as a Muslim himself, he felt glad to see that the Chinese government has protected religious freedom.

Facilities for drinking water, heating and bathing at the mosque are all provided by the government, which is a great effort on its part, Dieye added.

Thanks to a large-scale renovation project launched in 2010, residents in Kashgar now enjoy a modern and convenient life in their houses with unique traditional designs.

The effort of local government and residents to maintain traditions amid development deserves appreciation, Zhukov said.