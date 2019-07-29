Act now to tame train troublemakers

Home » Nation

A RECENT survey by China Youth Daily found that 66.4 percent of respondents suggested more regulations to rule out uncivilized behavior on trains.

Of the 2,004 surveyed, 61.8 percent said punishment for inappropriate behavior on trains should be toughened.

Uncivilized behavior mentioned by the respondents includes making loud noises, smoking, taking others’ seats and fare evasion.

Wang Yuan, a student from a university in Beijing who goes home by high-speed train, said the experience of taking trains was “just so so.”

Wang suggested that train staff broadcast reminders of no smoking at regular intervals and make sure passengers know that smoking in the compartments will trigger fire alarms and smoke detectors.

“Such methods can be applied to curb loud noises and taking of others’ seats,” Wang said, adding that more police should be deployed to patrol the trains.

“It is necessary to impose higher fines on those who evade train fares and ride outside of the purchased distance,” said Sun Zhang, a professor with the Institute of Rail Transit of Tongji University.

Sun also said it is important to make people behave in public.