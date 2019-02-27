Action on protection of environment

Home » Nation

CHINA’S environment minister yesterday said administrative fines amounting to 15.28 billion yuan (US$2.3 billion) were slapped on firms, organizations and individuals for offenses in 2018.

Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Ganjie told a bimonthly legislative session that the fines were almost five times the figure in 2014 before the current Environmental Protection Law came into effect. The fines in 2018 also grew by 32 percent from a year earlier, Li said.

The top legislature made inspecting the enforcement of the Air Pollution Prevention and Control Law a priority last year.

Li said all 38 problems identified by the inspection had been addressed, resulting in one administrative detention, 28 penalties and fines of 4.67 million yuan.