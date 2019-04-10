The story appears on
April 10, 2019
Action taken on vulgar online content
China is launching a national crackdown on vulgar online content in order to create a clean cyberspace environment, official sources announced yesterday.
The crackdown, initiated by the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications, will run for eight months.
The office has ordered local authorities to inspect online literature, live streaming, videos, online games, microblogging and WeChat.
Items that are obscene and pornographic or violate correct marriage values and family ethics, or promote violence, bloodiness, cruelty or terror will be taken down. Platforms that spread illegal content will be investigated and those responsible punished.
Internet enterprises are required to inspect content on their own platforms.
Administrative departments are asked to hold talks with companies that fail to implement the order and demand they rectify the situation.
Companies that refuse to act will be fined, suspended, closed, or banned from the industry.
The office also called for public participation in reporting vulgar content via the office’s tip-off hotline or website.
