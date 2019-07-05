African swine fever cases fall

Home » Nation

Fewer African swine fever cases were reported this year while hog production and pork supply were gradually resuming in China, a senior official said yesterday.

The country has reported 44 cases since the beginning of the year, Vice Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister Yu Kangzhen told a press conference.

As of July 3, a total of 143 cases of the highly contagious disease have been reported in China, and more than 1.16 million pigs have been culled since the country reported its first case of African swine fever last August.

The prevention and control of African swine fever, however, is still grave as the world’s largest pig producer still needs improvement in fields such as veterinarian development and animal disease control.

The prevention of the infectious disease reflects the lack of animal disease control capabilities at China’s primary-level areas, where professionals, funds and facilities are badly needed, Yu said.

The State Council has asked local governments at or above county level to reinforce animal disease control agencies as well as provide sufficient funds and subsidies for disease prevention work and for veterinarians.

The prevention of African swine fever is a global challenge, and so far no vaccine has been approved. China started vaccine research after the first outbreak of the disease, but there is still long way to go for developing safe vaccines with reliable quality, Yu said.