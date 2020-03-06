African swine fever cases see big fall

Home » Nation

Fewer cases of African swine fever have been reported in China so far this year than the same period last year, the country’s agriculture ministry said yesterday.

China confirmed this year’s first outbreak of African swine fever in Shennongjia Forestry District in Hubei Province on Tuesday, with seven wild boars found dead, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

There were 12 outbreaks of African swine fever detected in the same period last year, and a total of 63 cases were recorded for the full year.

China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018 in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Outbreaks were later reported in many other provincial regions.

The country will strengthen the control and prevention of major animal diseases such as H5N1 influenza and African swine fever, enhance monitoring and respond promptly to new outbreaks.

China yesterday released 20,000 tons of pork from its central reserves in a bid to increase supply and stabilize market expectations, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

To ensure supply, a total of 55,000 tons of frozen pork has been released since the Lunar New Year holiday, said Wang Bin, an official with the ministry.

From February 24 to March 1, the average price tracked by the ministry was 48.39 yuan (US$6.97) per kilogram, down 2.7 percent week on week.