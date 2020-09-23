After 2,000 years, long road found

Home » Nation

Archaeologists have unearthed a 2.5-kilometer-long avenue dating back nearly 2,000 years on the site of the ancient capital of Luoyang in central China’s Henan Province.

The road, about 34 meters wide, was a major east-west avenue extending between the relic sites of Ximingmen and Qingyangmen in the southern part of Luoyang. The avenue was built in the Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25-220) and continued in use until the Northern Wei Dynasty (AD 386-534) — around 500 years.

The discovery was made this year, led by the Institute of Archaeology and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Researchers conducting the excavation obtained information on the location, direction and structure of the avenue, as well as the preservation condition of the underground relics, said Liu Tao, a researcher with the institute.

The road section shows different soil layers from various time periods, with signs of ruts on many different layers, according to the archaeologists.

Burials from the Han Dynasty and a large number of currencies from the Xin Dynasty (AD 9-23) were found on the lower layers of the road sections.

“More than 500 years of the capital city’s history are reflected in the road sections,” said Guo Xiaotao, with the institute.