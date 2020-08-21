Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 21, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Agriculture targeted in crackdown

Source: Xinhua | 00:17 UTC+8 August 21, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Public Security has vowed to crack down on crimes related to agriculture to safeguard food security and secure agricultural production.

The ministry has launched a special campaign to combat these crimes, such as the production and sale of counterfeit and low-quality agricultural materials, illegal occupation of agricultural land, and polluting the environment.

The ministry will also enhance cooperation with authorities in agriculture, rural affairs, market supervision, and environmental protection to improve the working mechanism.

The ministry called on public security organs at all levels to adhere to higher standards and stricter requirements in practicing thrift, and combating extravagance and waste.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿