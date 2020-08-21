Agriculture targeted in crackdown

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of Public Security has vowed to crack down on crimes related to agriculture to safeguard food security and secure agricultural production.

The ministry has launched a special campaign to combat these crimes, such as the production and sale of counterfeit and low-quality agricultural materials, illegal occupation of agricultural land, and polluting the environment.

The ministry will also enhance cooperation with authorities in agriculture, rural affairs, market supervision, and environmental protection to improve the working mechanism.

The ministry called on public security organs at all levels to adhere to higher standards and stricter requirements in practicing thrift, and combating extravagance and waste.