The story appears on
Page A10
June 10, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Air, water improving
China’s air and water quality improved from late January to early June, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. The percentage of days with good air quality was 86.9 percent in 337 cities from January 20 to June 6, up 4.7 percentage points year on year. The average concentration of hazardous airborne particles PM2.5 was 34 micrograms per cubic meter during the period, down 15 percent year on year. Data from 1,873 monitoring stations showed that the country’s water quality also improved. The proportion of surface water with good quality — at or above Grade III in China’s five-tier system — rose 8.6 percentage points year on year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.