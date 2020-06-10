Air, water improving

Home » Nation

China’s air and water quality improved from late January to early June, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. The percentage of days with good air quality was 86.9 percent in 337 cities from January 20 to June 6, up 4.7 percentage points year on year. The average concentration of hazardous airborne particles PM2.5 was 34 micrograms per cubic meter during the period, down 15 percent year on year. Data from 1,873 monitoring stations showed that the country’s water quality also improved. The proportion of surface water with good quality — at or above Grade III in China’s five-tier system — rose 8.6 percentage points year on year.