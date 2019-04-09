Airbus bird strike

Home » Nation

A CATHY Dragon plane carrying 317 passengers bound for Hong Kong had to make an emergency landing in Kaohsiung City in Taiwan yesterday morning after one of its engines started spewing smoke.

Cathay Dragon flight KA451, an Airbus 330, took off from Kaohsiung at 8:02am and shortly after reported the right engine was emitting smoke over a suspected collision with a flock of birds. The jet circled back toward Kaohsiung and dumped fuel before its successful emergency landing at 8:31am.