Airlines announce refund for Wuhan passengers

AIRLINES and travel agencies are offering full refunds and free cancellations for trips to and from Wuhan, the city worst hit with the new coronavirus.

Passengers who booked flights to or from Wuhan in central China can claim a full refund, the nation’s civil aviation regulator said yesterday. The Civil Aviation Administration of China has asked airlines to reduce the risk of infection among both passengers and crew to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, which has already claimed 6 lives.

Several Chinese carriers are offering full refunds or flight changes.

Air China, Shanghai-based Juneyao and Spring airlines as well as Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific are offering refunds or new flight destinations to cut air passenger traffic to Wuhan.

Air China passengers can get a refund or change flights before March 29, while Juneyao is offering a similar option before February 29. Other cities in Hubei Province, including Xiangyang, Yichang and Shiyan, are included in Juneyao’s refund and change policies.

The airport in the provincial capital Wuhan has installed scanners to monitor passengers’ body temperature. Those with high temperatures may not be allowed to board flights. Hainan, Sichuan, Tianjin, Capital and Guangxi Beibu Gulf airlines are also offering refunds or flight changes to anyone found with fever at Wuhan airport.

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon have allowed flight attendants to wear masks while serving passengers on flights. The two airlines operate 11 flights to and from Wuhan each week.

Antiseptic wipes and masks are being given to passengers at boarding gates.

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport and other airports in Zhejiang Province are also scanning passengers.

Travel agencies are also offering refunds. Online travel operator Trip.com is offering cancellations and refunds on hotels, attraction tickets and vehicle rentals in Wuhan till January 31.

Tongcheng, another online travel operator, is offering refunds for hotel cancellation in Wuhan until January 31, while the travel review website Mafengwo is also offering full refunds for accommodation and ticket orders in Wuhan through January 31.