Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

September 3, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Airport execs sacked

Source: Xinhua | 00:12 UTC+8 September 3, 2021 | Print Edition

Two top executives of Eastern Airports that oversees the Nanjing Lukou International Airport have been fired, according to the provincial government of Jiangsu.

Chairman Feng Jun and General Manager Xu Yong were removed from their positions after a mid-July COVID-19 outbreak at the airport resulted in the spread of the virus to other parts of China.

The two executives had previously been put under disciplinary and supervisory investigation.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿