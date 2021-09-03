The story appears on
Page A7
September 3, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Airport execs sacked
Two top executives of Eastern Airports that oversees the Nanjing Lukou International Airport have been fired, according to the provincial government of Jiangsu.
Chairman Feng Jun and General Manager Xu Yong were removed from their positions after a mid-July COVID-19 outbreak at the airport resulted in the spread of the virus to other parts of China.
The two executives had previously been put under disciplinary and supervisory investigation.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.