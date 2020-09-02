The story appears on
Airport unveils facial-recognition tech
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China’s Guangdong Province has applied “One ID” facial-recognition technology to serve air travelers, according to the airport.
The airport has taken a pioneering role in the country, introducing the new technology under innovative efforts to build a smart airport, it said.
The One ID facial-recognition technology will be initially used to serve air travelers on domestic routes. It can extend across a passenger’s entire experience at the airport, including automatic check-in and luggage checks.
It has been introduced to enhance passenger security and streamline flying experience via smart-tech, said the airport.
The One ID technology compiles an information database for each passenger and combines identity and travel information with facial features. It can then automatically verify a passenger’s identity and flight information during procedures such as check-in, luggage checks and security screenings.
Passengers who have registered for the service can decline the airport access to their facial information at any time, said the airport.
Due to epidemic control and prevention measures, the facial-scanning devices have not been activated at departure gates to stop passengers from gathering and removing their masks.
