May 24, 2019

Airship sets record

Source: Xinhua | 00:18 UTC+8 May 24, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA’S domestically produced floating airship, used in the second comprehensive scientific expedition in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, reached a record altitude of 7,003 meters in Tibet yesterday, according to its developer.

Developed by the Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the floating airship named “Jimu No. 1” has a volume of 2,300 cubic meters. It can carry scientific instruments to conduct upper air observation and collect weather data.

 

