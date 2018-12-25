All aboard for extra space, speed

Home » Nation

NEW Fuxing high-speed trains were unveiled at an exhibition in Beijing yesterday.

They included a 17-carriage train with a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour, a train with a centralized power system that runs 160kph, and an eight-carriage train with a top speed of 250kph.

The first two models will be put into service on January 5 before the country enters the annual Spring Festival travel rush, which is expected to last from January 21 to March 1.

Measuring almost 440 meters long and with a seating capacity of 1,283 people, the 17-carriage train is one carriage longer than the trains currently in use, and can be used with existing stations, platforms and other high-speed railway facilities.

As the longest high-speed train in China, the extended new Fuxing high-speed model will be launched on the Beijing-Shanghai railway.

“Considering that the Beijing-Shanghai railway and many others are already crowded with trains, it’s really hard to raise the capacity merely by adding more trains to the timetable,” said Zhang Bo, a researcher at the China National Railway Track Test Center.

“What we can do is to extend the length of the train and carry more passengers,” Zhang said.

The 160kph high-speed train can be used on all electric railways for regular express trains and makes full use of existing maintenance resources.

“The new high-speed train is compatible with the current regular express railway system, and will provide a more comfortable travel experience for passengers,” said Hu Suoting, of the China Academy of Railway Sciences Corp.

“As regular express trains still take up a large share of China’s railway network, it’s more economical to launch the 160kph Fuxing high-speed train,” he added.