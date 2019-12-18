All abuzz, from cute pandas to apple-polishing

Home » Nation

China’s National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center unveiled the top 10 media buzzwords for 2019.

They encapsulate new phenomena and changes over the past year, according to the center.

Among the list are “nighttime economy,” “epoch-making year of 5G,” “apple-polishing chat group,” “Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon,” “bucolic brands” and "pig-butchering scam.”

The top 10 words and expressions were selected by an algorithm based on a corpus of 1 billion Chinese characters collected from publications of nine print media outlets, 20 broadcasting or television stations and four news websites between January 1 and November 30.

These words represent the focus and linguistic characteristics of Chinese mainstream media outlets, the organization noted. Here are the buzzwords:

* 夜经济 — “Ye jingji” or “nighttime economy”

“Nighttime economy” refers to business activities in the service sector between 6pm and the next morning. Tapping into the potential of consumption on shopping, catering and entertaining activities during the evening, the nighttime economy has been injecting new vitality into China’s economic growth over the past year.

* 5G元年 — “5G yuannian” or “epoch-making year for 5G”

The year 2019 was an epoch-making year for 5G technology as it witnessed three leading Chinese telecommunications operators grant licenses for commercial use of the technology, the commission of 86,000 5G base stations, the testing of 20 models of 5G mobile phones and the launching of monthly 5G service packages by Chinese mobile operators.

* 接诉即办 — “Jiesu jiban” or “handling a complaint upon receipt”

This phrase refers to a new policy rolled out by the Beijing municipal people’s government to improve services for people’s livelihood at the primary level.

* 夸夸群 — “Kuakua qun” or “apple-polishing chat group”

This is a controversial social-media-born expression paraphrased as “apple-polishing chat group.”

WeChat users in such chat groups can pay for overwhelming compliments and praise as a way to boost their self-confidence.

* 基层减负年 — “Jiceng jianfu nian” or “the year to alleviate burdens on primary-level authorities”

The Chinese leadership named 2019 as “the year to alleviate burdens on primary-level authorities” in a national circular issued in early 2019, aiming to cut down some formalities and invigorate officials at the primary level.

* 冰墩墩 雪容融 — “Bing Dwen Dwen” and “Shuey Rhon Rhon”

These are the names of the mascots for the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. They are portrayed as a chubby giant panda and a red-lantern-image baby, respectively.

* 乡字号 — “Xiang zi hao” or “bucolic brands”

“Bucolic brands” stems from a government initiative aiming to foster brands for agricultural products or services amid efforts to advance the rural vitalization strategy.

* 杀猪盘 — “Shazhu pan” or “pig-butchering scam”

“Pig-butchering scam” is used for a new type of online fraud in which scammers attempt to win the trust of victims through a romantic relationship before tricking them into a gambling or financing trap.

The expression derives its name from how a butcher slaughters a pig after it is fattened.