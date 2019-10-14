Advanced Search

October 14, 2019

All calm after quake

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 14, 2019 | Print Edition

No secondary disasters have been reported after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Beiliu, Yulin City in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday night, according to local authorities. As of 1pm yesterday, 66 people were relocated and settled, and no casualties were reported. Local authorities activated a level-IV emergency response immediately after the quake. So far, two minor aftershocks were detected.

