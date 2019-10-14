All calm after quake

Home » Nation

No secondary disasters have been reported after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Beiliu, Yulin City in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday night, according to local authorities. As of 1pm yesterday, 66 people were relocated and settled, and no casualties were reported. Local authorities activated a level-IV emergency response immediately after the quake. So far, two minor aftershocks were detected.