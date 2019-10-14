The story appears on
Page A6
October 14, 2019
All calm after quake
No secondary disasters have been reported after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Beiliu, Yulin City in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday night, according to local authorities. As of 1pm yesterday, 66 people were relocated and settled, and no casualties were reported. Local authorities activated a level-IV emergency response immediately after the quake. So far, two minor aftershocks were detected.
