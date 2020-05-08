All counties declared less of a risk

Home » Nation

CHINA has classified all counties as low-risk for the novel coronavirus disease from yesterday, a health official said.

According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, cities, counties and districts with no new confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorized as low-risk areas.

The move came as no domestic cases have been reported in the Chinese mainland for four consecutive days as of Wednesday, with no new deaths for 22 consecutive days, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission.

Mi noted that there is still uncertainty about the epidemic situation, calling for continuous efforts in patient treatment and rehabilitation management and implementation of regular epidemic prevention and control measures, to guard against virus rebound.

According to the latest NHC report, there are 295 patients who were still being treated on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, including 23 patients who are in severe conditions.