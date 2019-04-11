The story appears on
Ambitious plans for tourism
The number of tourist arrivals in the Tibet Autonomous Region reached 1.38 million during the first three months of the year, up 30.1 percent from the same period last year.
According to the regional tourism development department, among the total number, over 1.37 million was made by domestic tourists, up 30.1 percent, while 5,217 was made by inbound tourists, up 30.9 percent.
The region registered tourism revenue of 1.54 billion yuan (US$230 million) during the period, a growth of 22.3 percent year on year.
Tibet has rich ethnic culture resources and beautiful scenery. It is continuously improving tourist facilities.
Its tourist arrivals exceeded 33.68 million in 2018, up 31.5 percent year on year, and it aims to receive a total of 40 million tourist arrivals in 2019.
(Xinhua)
