Ambitious target set for forestry output

Home » Nation

China’s top forestry authority has made plans to boost the industry and set development goals.

The industry pledged to improve its gross output by 50 percent by 2025, according to a guideline by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The output of economic forest products will reach 250 million tons by 2025, with total imports and exports of forest products expected to hit 1.613 trillion yuan (US$240 billion).

The NFGA said by 2035, the country will see further expansion of the industry with improved structure and a sufficient supply of high-quality forest resources. To achieve such targets, continued efforts will be made to increase the supply of wood and establish more demonstration bases.

Apart from supporting the diverse development of the forest economy, the NFGA will be dedicated to promoting forest tourism while conserving natural resources.

The administration added it would maximize the use of e-commerce platforms to promote the online-offline integration of forest product sales.

China is home to 306.7 million hectares of forest, 400 million hectares of grassland and 53.3 million hectares of wetland.