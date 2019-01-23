America urged to drop warrant for Huawei CFO

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday requested Canada immediately release Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and asked the United States to withdraw its arrest warrant.

Huawei also called for a quick resolution of the case.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a regular news briefing after the United States informed the Canadian government that it planned to proceed with a formal request to extradite Meng.

Meng, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Canada on December 1 over alleged violations of US sanctions against Iran.

“China has repeatedly expressed its solemn position on the matter,” the spokeswoman said.

“Anyone with normal judgment could see that the Canadian side has made a serious mistake from the beginning and Meng’s case is not an ordinary judicial case.

“Canada and the United States arbitrarily misused the bilateral extradition treaty between them, which had severely violated a Chinese citizen’s safety and legitimate rights and interests.”

Hua urged Canada to immediately release Meng and safeguard her legitimate rights and interests.

“The Chinese side strongly urges the United States to correct its mistake right away, withdraw the arrest warrant and stop seeking extradition for Meng,” she added.

Also yesterday, Huawei Chairman Liang Hua called for a quick resolution of the case. Liang was speaking to media on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We operate our business globally, and in every country we fully comply with local laws and regulation,” Liang said.

He added that the company welcomed requests to see the tech giant’s product development business as well as other units. The company would allow foreign officials to visit its labs, he said.

Liang said the issue of Canadians being arrested in China had no connection with Huawei.

In response to reports that Richard Fadden, who served as the head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service from 2009 to 2013, suggested that “Canada’s government should ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G networks to protect the security of Canadians,” Foreign Ministry’s Hua said security issues should be based on facts.

“If there is no evidence, they’d better stop delivering such ridiculous speeches,” she said.