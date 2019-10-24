An ancient stone tells of life 550 years ago

Home » Nation

An ancient stone describing the social situation and folk customs over five centuries ago was found in north China’s Hebei Province, the local cultural relic protection department said yesterday.

Archeologists believe the stone was erected in 1464 in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The semi-arc object, 125 centimeters tall, 74 centimeters wide and 22 centimeters thick, was found in Sizhuang Village of Lincheng County, with a larger stone base in the shape of a bixi (a turtle-like ancient Chinese mythical creature).

It was largely well-preserved with a clear inscription on it. Apart from the socio-economic status, geographical conditions and folk traditions in the area at that time, it recorded the origin and process of a local temple restoration.

The temple mentioned in the inscription was recorded in the county annals compiled during the subsequent Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), and was destroyed before the People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949, said Suo Lixia, head of Lincheng’s cultural relic protection department.

The stone will provide valuable materials for future archeological excavations of the ruins of the temple, as well as research on the religious traditions and local conditions, Suo said.