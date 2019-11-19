The story appears on
Page A6
November 19, 2019
An eye-popping spectacle fuels exports
The chilly winter weather has not sapped workers’ ardor at a factory in Xinhe County, in north China’s Hebei Province.
They are busy manufacturing 600,000 eyeglass cases, a French order.
“The client is extremely strict with time so we must ensure on-time delivery,” said Li Yingchun, the company’s manager.
The company produces 27 million eyeglass cases a year, 70 percent of which are exported to Europe, the United States, India and other countries and regions, with an export value of US$5.45 million.
Xinhe is home to more than 400 manufacturers of eyeglass cases, with over 10,000 residents of its less than 180,000 population involved in eyeglass case industry.
The county produces over 600 million eyeglass cases a year, grabbing a domestic market share of over 60 percent.
Its products are exported to more than 20 countries and regions, with a global market share of about 40 percent.
What has made the small county a big eyeglass case producer?
It all began in the 1970s when a village factory was set up to make eyeglass pouches.
“Their products were later replaced by eyeglass cases and the family workshops here were upgraded into standardized modern factories over the past decades,” said Su Jianxin, president of the local eyeglass case industry association.
Now a number of large enterprises have stationed in the county, making it the biggest production base of spectacle cases in the northern China.
“To win the favor of international customers, local manufacturers closely follow international and industry trend and constantly improve the design and production level,” said Ding Youfen, sales manager of a local eyeglass case producer.
“We have no fixed molds to make the cases,” said Ding. “On the contrary, we are completely customized according to the needs of our clients.”
“We develop a new mold and purchase materials after receiving a new order, and keep communicating with the clients.
“We will not enter mass production until they are 100 percent satisfied with our samples,” Ding said.
