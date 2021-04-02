Ancient pit of bones a clue to past

Home » Nation

Chinese archeologists have discovered a collection of large-scale ruins dating to the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC) in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Based on a sacrificial animal bone pit unearthed at the site, experts said imperial ancestral temples in the period could be found in the nearby areas.

The site was found in the ruins of Haojing, the capital city of the Western Zhou Dynasty. Archeologists have been excavating the complex since 2019, according to the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology.

In the animal bone pit, skulls of animals including cattle, sheep and pigs were found, which were used in sacrificial ceremonies in the Western Zhou Dynasty.

Deer skulls were also found, likely an additional type of offering, said Yue Lianjian, a researcher with the academy.