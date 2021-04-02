The story appears on
Page A6
April 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ancient pit of bones a clue to past
Chinese archeologists have discovered a collection of large-scale ruins dating to the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC) in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
Based on a sacrificial animal bone pit unearthed at the site, experts said imperial ancestral temples in the period could be found in the nearby areas.
The site was found in the ruins of Haojing, the capital city of the Western Zhou Dynasty. Archeologists have been excavating the complex since 2019, according to the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology.
In the animal bone pit, skulls of animals including cattle, sheep and pigs were found, which were used in sacrificial ceremonies in the Western Zhou Dynasty.
Deer skulls were also found, likely an additional type of offering, said Yue Lianjian, a researcher with the academy.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.