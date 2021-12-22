Ancient relics show mixing of 3 cultures

Home » Nation

Archaeologists excavating the Suyang relics site in Henan Province, central China, have found evidence of exchanges between different cultures in remote antiquity.

Over six months, relics were unearthed showing that Yangshao Culture was dominant at the site, but the Qujialing and Hongshan cultures were also present, illustrating their interaction in the central plains region thousands of years ago.

The site covering more than 600,000 square meters in Zhangwu Township in the city of Luoyang, has relics including painted pottery pieces and stone tools, scattered in the fields and roads of Suyang Village.

Ren Guang, director of the prehistory research office of the Luoyang City Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute, said the site was a large settlement with a natural moat on its east and west, and a man-made one inside. It mainly belongs to the Yangshao Culture, which dates back between 5,000 and 7,000 years, and originated around the middle course of the Yellow River.

But archaeologists have also discovered artifacts with strong characteristics of Qujialing Culture, which existed between 3300 BC and 2600 BC in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, and a stone sculpture of an animal head featuring elements of Hongshan Culture dating back between 5,000 and 6,500 years in northeast China.

The finds are valuable for studying the influence Qujialing Culture’s northward advance exerted on the central plains, and reflect the integration of the civilizations cradled in the Yellow and Yangtze river regions.